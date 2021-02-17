Our favorite SSD is wicked cheap right now

If you need some more storage for your desktop or laptop, today is your day. Our favorite SSD for most people is on sale at Amazon at one of its lowest prices ever. The online retailer is selling the 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 for $84.24 and the 500GB version is $48.44. To get the full discount, you need to click the 15 percent off coupon underneath the price on each drive’s Amazon page.

The SK Hynix Gold S31 earned the title of our favorite SSD for most people thanks to its blend of excellent performance and excellent price.

We reviewed this 2.5-inch SATA SSD way back in October 2019, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. “In real world copies, this first SSD from SK Hynix proved the fastest SATA drive we’ve ever tested,” we said. In our tests, the Gold S31 had a sequential read speed of 562 megabytes per second, and sequential write speed of 511 MB/s. That’s close to what SK Hynix claims, though the write speeds were a little slower than the claims in our tests.

While it isn’t necessarily a household name, SK Hynix is one of the largest semiconductor producers in the world. You may not have an SK Hynix-branded component in your PC but chances are your PC is still rocking its NAND.

If you need more storage—and who doesn’t?—the SK Hynix Gold S31 is a superb option, and today it’s available at a killer price.

[Today’s deal: 15 percent off the 500GB and 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 on Amazon.]