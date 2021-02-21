Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

This $3,000 cyber security e-training package is just $36.54 on President’s Day

PCWorld |

sale 165375 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The global cost of cybercrime is in the trillions of dollars every year. That’s why companies pay big money to professionals that can help safeguard their systems. Want to count yourself among these cybersecurity superheroes? Then get started with The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle, discounted by an extra 15 percent for President’s Day.

The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle gives students a solid start down the road to becoming a cybersecurity specialist. It includes 18 web courses, each highly rated by past students, that introduce learners to the fundamentals of web and network security so they’ll be equipped to find weaknesses and patch them up before they can be exploited.

If you want a career that’s both lucrative and promises to be relevant for years to come, then this is the perfect way to go. And there’s never been a better time to purchase it. Get The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle for $36.54 (reg $42.99) with code PREZ2021.

 
The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle - $36.54 with code PREZ2021

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes