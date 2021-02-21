Need simple IT infrastructure for a small business? Try V2 Cloud

Life can turn on a dime. For proof, consider everything we’ve experienced in the past year. At the end of 2019, it was business as usual. Then, with little to no warning, everything came to a crashing halt. Stores closed, schools shuttered, and many governments issued orders to shelter in place. In the span of just a few months, our lives were completely upended.

In the doom and gloom, though, some saw an opportunity. They got creative, altered the way they conducted business, and, in some cases, wound up doing better than they otherwise would have. By moving their brick and mortar operations into the digital realm, their employees were able to work from home, save money, and in turn, opened themselves up to new and bigger things.

This leads us to conclude that our new digital workplace is here to stay ― even after the pandemic is in the rearview. And that’s fine for big corporations who have teams of IT professionals in-house to manage it all. But what if you're not a big corporation? Small business IT needs can be more nuanced. To remain competitive, small business infrastructure requires innovations tailored to the needs of a leaner company, helping reduce costs while increasing efficiency. And that is where cloud desktop technology ― such as V2 Cloud ― comes into play.

V2 Cloud provides business owners, IT managers, software vendors, and managed service providers with a robust yet cost-effective method of going digital so employees don’t have to be on-site in order to access computer systems. With V2 Cloud, you can keep your small business infrastructure operating through anything ― even without an IT team on the payroll.

Customers who have adopted V2 Cloud for their small business IT needs enjoy increased productivity, improved security, and fewer IT-related expenses. It’s a win in every sense of the word. They spend less on the purchase and maintenance of computer infrastructure, so they can devote more of their funds to providing quality products or services to their own clients. And, since employees can work remotely, business owners can further reduce their overhead costs, making it even more economical over the long haul.

Of course, in today's workforce, you need to be adaptable. Well, so too is V2 Cloud. It’ll let you run single-user desktops, multi-user desktops, and you can publish applications ― including those from Microsoft ― so they can be accessed from anywhere. And there are no compatibility issues with it either, so you can access your cloud-based systems on any desktop computer, a tablet, smartphone, or even on a Raspberry Pi if you wanted.

As far as security goes, V2 Cloud has you covered. They offer subscribers a managed antivirus with nightly scans. And they take daily "snapshots" and backups of your systems to protect them against things like ransomware and other technological disasters. Simply put, if security is as concerning to you as it is to us, then switching to V2 Cloud for your small business infrastructure is about the smartest decision you could make.

V2 Cloud was designed to be user friendly so it can be operated by anyone. You don’t need an IT professional on the payroll to make it work for you. And, in case someone has trouble, they provide their customers with seven days a week technical support, making your decision whether to switch that much easier.

The list of businesses of all sizes that use V2 Cloud is long and growing. MGA International Logistics, a company with 15 employees based in Toronto, switched over a year ago. At the time, their IT infrastructure was at the end of its life, so they were faced with either purchasing new equipment or switching to V2 Cloud. At the end of the day, they went with the latter and never looked back. In fact, General Manager Brad Grimes referred to the switch as “One of the best decisions we have made in our 20-year history.”

Meanwhile, Manuel Lloyd, Certified ITIL, ITSM Expert with Communities in Schools raved “V2 Cloud had exactly what I was looking for.” He continued, “They passed my sniff test when I choose technology that I call ‘FLASH’ which means they were Fast, Lean, Agile, Secure, and (very, very) Hassle-free.” He was impressed with their services and the way that they delivered on every promise. As a result, his computer labs are always available and function on the cutting edge while simultaneously minimizing costs.

If you run an enterprise and aren’t sure what the future holds, then you owe it to yourself to consider switching from physical to cloud-based IT infrastructure. Doing so saves time, money, and ensures future viability. Still not sure? Check out V2 Cloud, and they’ll even let you try it for seven days at no charge.