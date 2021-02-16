Get Microsoft Office with AVG Security for 60% off—a huge $110 discount

Software bundles can save you some serious money, and today’s deal is a spectacular example. Newegg is selling Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 with AVG Internet Security (covering 5 devices for a year) for $75Remove non-product link. That’s $110 off the usual price for this bundle and an all-around excellent price. Both pieces of software work on both PCs and Macs.

Office Home and Student 2019 is the old school way of acquiring Microsoft’s productivity suite. Instead of paying monthly for a Microsoft 365 subscription, you get aacces to a one-time download packed with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. These three apps are the primary productivity items most people look for, though this is missing Outlook for desktop email fans.

Next, we have AVG Internet Security 2021 covering five devices. We recently reviewed this suite, giving it four stars out of five. It offers very good protection, the interface is well organized, and you get a good amount of extras. In short, it’s well worth it. However, if you want the full security experience with free VPN access and other features, the PCWorld store also has AVG Ultimate for just $30. It doesn’t come with Office though.

