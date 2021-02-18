Deal

Get flash drives and SD cards for cheap in Amazon's one-day blowout

Amazon has a one-day sale on PNY microSD cards, SD cards, and flash drives.

Are you sick of battling the puny storage capacity on your laptops, tablets, and Nintendo Switch? Then today’s your day. For 24 hours, Amazon is throwing a blowout sale on PNY portable storage, dishing out deep discounts on flash drives and SD cards. It’s a small sale but we’ve found a few items we like. The deals end just before midnight on Thursday evening.

For DSLR camera fans or anyone else who can use a full-size SD card, the 256GB Elite Performance Class 10 SDXC memory card is $32. That’s $8 down from its usual price, and close to the all-time low of $28. This SD card has enough room for 58 hours of HD video, and PNY claims a transfer speed of 95 megabytes per second. This SD card is also good for 4K Ultra HD video capture.

Next, we have the 128GB PNY Turbo Attache flash drive for $13 instead of $18, and the all-time low. That’s an excellent price for so much portable storage. With a USB like this you can carry around a good sized media library or a whole lot of documents.

Finally, we have a 512GB Pro Elite Class 10 microSD card for $70, down from the usual $82 to $90 and close to the all-time low. This is a Class 10 microSD and is suited for a camera or your latest Raspberry Pi project.

The one-day sale offers several other SD card and flash drive deals as well, but these are our favorites. Again, hop on them quick if you’re interested, because these deals disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deals: PNY storage one-day sale at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
