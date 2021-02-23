Get this refurb Dell Chromebook, originally $299, for under $130

Need a laptop for school or work but have to stick to a budget? Then this professionally refurbished 11” Chromebook from Dell, offered at 57 percent below the original sticker value, should be of particular interest.

The Dell CB1C13 Chromebook is ideal for performing mid-level productivity tasks such as document editing, writing emails, and web browsing. It features a fast 1.6Ghz Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB worth of SSD storage, and a bright 11” screen. And it’s lightweight too at only 1.5Lbs, so you can easily pack it around all day.

Let’s take a moment and address the elephant in the room: Yes, it’s a refurb. But don’t let that label scare you off. This model has been professionally examined and repaired to ensure that it’s running in tip-top shape. It may arrive with some minor cosmetic blemishes but, other than that, it’ll run like it was brand new.

At the end of the day, if you need a computer that works and don’t have a lot to spend, then this may be the best option you’ll find. Get the Dell CB1C13 11” Chromebook while supplies last for just $128.66.

