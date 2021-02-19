Score killer Xbox and Surface deals in Best Buy's 3-day Microsoft sale

Microsoft builds some of the sleekest hardware around with the Surface and Xbox lineups, and this weekend, you can score that gear at killer prices during Best Buy’s 3-day Microsoft Shopping EventRemove non-product link. The deals keep flowing until February 21 at 11:59 PM central Time, and they include discounts on peripherals, video games, laptops from other manufacturers, Microsoft Office, phones, and more.

We sifted through everything to identify our top three picks from the sale.

We’re kicking this extravaganza off with a deal for everyone, or at least everyone with an Xbox (or who wants the fantastic Xbox Game Pass for PC). Best Buy is offering 10 percent off Xbox digital gift cardsRemove non-product link with denominations varying from $10 all the way up to $100. You can buy a $100 gift card for $90, for example. These cards can be used to buy games, apps, movies, and TV shows.

For Surface fans, the Surface Pro 7 is on sale for $700Remove non-product link, down from $900. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB onboard storage. We reviewed the Surface Pro 7, giving it 4 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. “If you’re looking for a full-fledged computer that’s extremely portable and can even work as a tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is your best choice,” we said.

Finally, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pen and Surface Mobile Mouse for $88Remove non-product link, a savings of $40. These two accessories are an excellent complement to a Surface device.

These are just a few of the dozens of deals on offer, though. Be sure to check out Best Buy’s 3-day Microsoft sale before it ends.

[Today’s deal: Microsoft 3-day Shopping Event at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]