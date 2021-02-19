Save $130 on a sleek Acer Swift 3 laptop with Intel's latest inside

If you want a thin and light laptop that can still play the occasional game, then Amazon has the deal for you—but only for a brief time. Today only, the online retailer is selling the latest version of the Acer Swift 3 built on the Intel Evo platform for $670. That’s $130 off its MSRP and the best price yet for a laptop that’s only been around for a few months. The sale ends just before midnight on Friday evening Pacific time.

This latest version of the Swift 3 features Intel’s Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7. This is a quad-core, eight thread processor with a base clock speed of 1.2GHz and a boost clock speed up to 4.7GHz.

While it’s not technically a gaming laptop, the Acer Swift 3 rocks Intel’s new Xe integrated graphics, which are quite a bit more impressive than previous iGPUs from Intel. A quick search on YouTube shows reliable console-level gaming performance with AAA PC titles, which is pretty good for an integrated GPU. Expect to be able to play more games than not, though you’ll likely need to knock the graphics settings down a few pegs.

As for the rest of the details this laptop has a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB onboard NVMe SSD. It’s also rocking Wi-Fi 6 and it has a Thunderbolt 4 port. Better yet, this model continues on with the pleasurable Swift 3 design we previously fell in love with.

If you want price, beauty, portability, and cutting-edge gear all wrapped up in a single laptop, you likely won’t find a better deal than this for some time.

[Today’s deal: Acer Swift 3 with Intel Xe graphics for $670 at Amazon.]