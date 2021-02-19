Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 168: Ryzen failure reality check, Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti revival

It's been a wild week for chip news

The Full Nerd
Ryzen failures? GTX 1050 Ti/RTX 2060 revival, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 168   (01:26:56)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Today's episode covers Ryzen failure rates, the return of the GTX 1050 Ti and RTX 2060, and of course we answer your questions live!

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about hot topics on the tongues of enthusiasts this week.

First up: Are AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop chips failing at a high rate? That was the concern after system builder PowerGPU claimed as much in a since-deleted tweet. Our investigation reality-checking the Ryzen claims suggests you have nothing to worry about if you’re looking to buy one, but tune in to hear our deeper thoughts.

Next, the graphics card market is so bad that Nvidia is bringing back the GTX 1050 Ti and RTX 2060 to help meet demand. Sigh. Why those specific GPUs? It’s clever, really. We dig in.

Finally, we end things—as usual—by answering a whole lot of your questions live.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 168 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Spotify if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes