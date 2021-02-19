The Full Nerd ep. 168: Ryzen failure reality check, Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti revival

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about hot topics on the tongues of enthusiasts this week.

First up: Are AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop chips failing at a high rate? That was the concern after system builder PowerGPU claimed as much in a since-deleted tweet. Our investigation reality-checking the Ryzen claims suggests you have nothing to worry about if you’re looking to buy one, but tune in to hear our deeper thoughts.

Next, the graphics card market is so bad that Nvidia is bringing back the GTX 1050 Ti and RTX 2060 to help meet demand. Sigh. Why those specific GPUs? It’s clever, really. We dig in.

Finally, we end things—as usual—by answering a whole lot of your questions live.

