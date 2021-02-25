Save $170 off the MSRP on this refurbished Lenovo N20 Chromebook

Need a portable computer with extra-long battery life and a price that won’t leave you in the poorhouse? Then this refurbished Lenovo N20 Chromebook, available while supplies last is quite possibly the best option you’ll find considering it costs 56 percent less than MSRP.

The Lenovo N20 Chromebook is ideal for anyone that needs portable computing power. That makes it a great choice for students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and just about everyone else. It features a fast 2.4Ghz Celeron processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of SSD storage, and a battery that offers an impressive eight hours of longevity. And since it runs on the reliable Chrome OS, it isn’t susceptible to malware like so many other types of systems are.

Chromebooks have become really popular in the past few years and opportunities like this one don’t come around too often, so don’t wait to take advantage of it. Save $170 off the cost of the Lenovo N20 Chromebook and purchase it today for just $129.99.

Lenovo N20 11.6" Chromebook Celeron 2.4GHz 2GB RAM 16GB SSD (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) - $129.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.