Price slashed: The fabulous, fast HP Envy x360 15 laptop is just $629

Walmart has an excellent deal for anyone looking to get a convertible laptop. The big box retailer is selling the 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 with a Ryzen 5 4500U for $629Remove non-product link. That’s a full $170 off the MSRP, and a great price for a laptop with this level of performance inside.

The Ryzen 5 4500U is a six core, six thread CPU with a base clock of 2.3GHz and a boost clock of 4GHz, offering exceptional performance in this price range. It also includes onboard Radeon graphics capable of PC gaming at reduced visual settings. The affordable price for this laptop is reflected in in its modest 8GB of RAM and tiny 256GB SSD however.

HP didn’t skimp on the big 15.6-inch 1080p display, though—it’s a touchscreen. There’s also a thin bezel around the display for a slick edge-to-edge look. Battery life lasts up to 14 hours and 15 minutes with mixed usage, HP says, while wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. There’s also a front-facing webcam with dual mics and a full-sized backlit keyboard.

We haven’t reviewed this version of the x360, but we did review a 13-inch variant rocking Ryzen 4000 that earned our Editors’ Choice Award. HP’s x360 line is generally very good with solid build quality and excellent components. And today, this one’s available for a fantastic price.

[Today’s deal: 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 for $629 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]