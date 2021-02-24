Snag Adobe's Photoshop Elements 2021 for a ludicrously low $45

Just when we thought the Photshop Elements deals were over, Newegg surprises us with a doozy. The retailer is selling Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for $45 with the checkout code 93XQJ92Remove non-product link. That’s $15 off the usual $60 on-sale price, and a ludicrous 55 percent off the usual $100 price tag. The sale includes the Windows and MacRemove non-product link downloads.

This latest version of Photoshop Elements 2021 rolled out in October. It has a whole bunch of interesting features for photo enthusiasts at a lower price than the full-fledged Photoshop suite.

You can, for example, carry out some pretty extensive improvements to your photos such as removing haze, changing the sky to remove clouds, and removing unwanted objects.

Photoshop Elements 2021 can also take an object in an image and move it or enlarge it, or adjust the face of a person in a photo so that they’re looking in the right direction. There are also a few simpler new features, such as the ability to add duotone filters or text to your images.

It’s an excellent photo editing suite for people who don’t need all the professional knobs and levers, and right now it’s available at a frankly outstanding price.

