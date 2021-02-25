Upgrade to a face-melting 144Hz gaming monitor for just $150

If Steam’s hardware survey is to be believed the vast majority of gamers are still rocking 1080p monitors, as opposed to 1440p or 4K. But just because you’re sticking with 1080p resolution doesn’t mean you can’t add some serious upgrades to you set-up. Best Buy is selling the ultra-fast 24-inch Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $150Remove non-product link. That’s $70 off the MSRP and a killer price for a monitor with this set of specs.

The Acer Nitro XF243Y features an IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2 millisecond response time. The display supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium adaptive sync technology for buttery smooth gaming goodness with a supporting graphics card. AMD’s site says this monitor supports FreeSync all the way up to its built-in “overclock” refresh rate of 165Hz over DisplayPort or HDMI.

The display also supports HDR10, but lacks the searing 1,000-nit brightness levels that makes HDR so desirable on televisions. Nevertheless, it should improve the overall visuals somewhat.

The stand for this monitor has an adjustable tilt from negative 5 degrees up to 25, and the height is adjustable to a maximum 4.72 inches. It’s also VESA compatible if you want to mount it on the wall.

This looks like an excellent monitor, and right now it’s available at a good price.

[Today’s deal: 24-inch Acer 144Hz gaming monitor for $150 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]