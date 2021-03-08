Get these top quality true wireless earbuds today at half price

Time to upgrade from your old wired headphones? Then go with something that offers the best of everything, such as Avanca’s T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds. They feature superior performance specs, they’re totally wireless and, since they’re available at half price, they’re easily affordable too.

Avanca T1’s offer everything you could want in a set of earbuds. They boast a truly wireless design so you can comfortably wear them while doing even the most strenuous of workouts. They offer a long battery life of three hours per charge, which is then increased to 30 hours with the included charging case, so they’ll last all day long. And they deliver rich sound with deep bass so you’ll get more enjoyment out of every track.

If you’re in the market for new earbuds, then you can’t go wrong by purchasing a set of Avanca T1’s. And that’s certainly the case right now since you can get them for just $29.95, a savings of 50 percent off the MSRP of $59.

Avanca T1 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds - $29.95



See Deal

Prices subject to change.