Dell's immersive 32-inch 4K curved gaming monitor is 40% off

If you want to truly immerse yourself in games and Netflix shows, don’t miss today’s deal. Dell is selling a 32-inch 4K curved monitor with FreeSync for $330Remove non-product link. That’s $220 off the MSRP and an all around excellent price for a high quality monitor like this.

The Dell S3221QS uses a VA panel with 3840-by-2160 (4K) resolution. VA panels are known for their outstanding contrast ratios and accurate color reproduction. The screen features a 1800R curvature, helping to provide a more immersive gaming experience than regular flat panels.

AMD FreeSync also contributes to the immersiveness by syncing refresh rates between the display and compatible graphics card. This eliminates screen tearing and stutter for a better visual experience. The panel tops out at 60Hz, but AMD FreeSync will still help games feel buttery smooth despite the monitor not having a high refresh rate.

The monitor includes two HDMI ports supporting HDCP 2.2, one DisplayPort 1.2, and two USB 3.0 ports, including one that supports charging for your phone and other devices. The stand has a tilt from minus 5 degrees to 21 degrees, as well as a height adjustment range of 2.8 inches.

Dell says this monitor also supports high dynamic range for enhanced colors; however, with a maximum brightness of 300 cd/m² this isn’t the HDR you’ve seen on TVs that support the eye-popping standard. The VA panel’s contrast ratios should help sell the feel, though.

