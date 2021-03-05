Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
This $2,500 beginner-friendly AWS training bundle is just $60 today

Cloud technologies are big right now. And that trend will likely continue for years to come. Exploring a career in IT and want to add cloud skills to your resume? Then the 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle, offered at over 90 percent off, is a great place to start.

The 2021 Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle is packed to the rafters with value. It features 40 hours of in-depth content that introduces students to the fundamentals of AWS. They’ll learn the terminology, development concepts, and the benefits of AWS over other cloud platforms. By the end, they’ll know how to develop and deploy their own web apps and can even use their training to earn valuable certifications.

The training in this package is delivered by Certs-School and was developed by industry leaders with many years of experience, so students will be learning from the best of the best. When you consider the low cost of purchase ― just $59.99 all in ― then this bundle represents a low-risk venture that could pay huge dividends.

 
