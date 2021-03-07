This Apple Watch alternative is just $49.95 while supplies last

Smart watches are ideal for keeping track of fitness goals, messages, and more. Unfortunately, most are also ridiculously expensive. But not the Sinji Premium Smart Watch. It packs all the same features as those other top-dollar models but comes in at a price that pretty much anyone can afford.

The budget-friendly Sinji Premium Smart Watch functions exactly the same as all of its competitors: It tracks steps, calories, and heart rate, it can display SMS messages, and it even plays music. As far as performance goes, it’s got a super bright 1.18” clock face which makes it easy to read, it’s comfortable to wear over long periods, and it looks really good too. Plus it’s waterproof, which is actually a pretty rare feature in a smart watch.

When you add all these qualities together, then it’s easy to see why the Sinji Premium Smart Watch is a great product. And particularly right now since you can get it at half price, just $49.95, for a limited time while supplies last.

Sinji Premium Smart Watch - $49.95



See Deal

Prices subject to change.