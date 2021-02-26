The Full Nerd ep. 169: GeForce RTX 3060 reviews, new Radeon GPU teased

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about new graphics cards you probably can’t buy anytime soon.

Not that you’d probably want to at today’s wildly inflated prices. We kick things off by talking about Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060, which launched this week. It ostensibly costs $330, and several custom models were revealed at that point, but most RTX 3060 graphics cards cost $470 or more at retail. Oof. We explain everything you need to know about this particular GPU and the bleak state of the graphics card market.

AMD attempted to spoil Nvidia’s launch by teasing its next Radeon RX 6000-series GPU, which will be revealed during a March 3 event. What do we expect? How much will it cost? Will we see AMD’s long-anticipated DLSS competitor revealed as well? The gang weighs in.

Finally, we end things—as usual—by answering a whole lot of your questions live.

