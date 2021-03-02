Get rid of Wi-Fi dead zones with the Super Boost repeater, just $27

The Wi-Fi signal emitted by a router will only travel so far. After that, the signal drops off significantly, leaving some homes with dead spots. Want to extend your Wi-Fi’s range and get rid of dead spots? Then try the Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater, on sale right now at 61% off the MSRP.

Wi-Fi dead spots can be really expensive ― especially if you fail to notice that your phone has dropped its connection. That’s what makes the Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater a great product. You just place it in your home close to where a dead spot is located and voila! It picks up the weak signal and amplifies it, effectively extending the range of your Wi-Fi. No, it won’t emit a signal that’s stronger than your router’s, but it’ll help you extend your Wi-Fi’s coverage by quite a bit.

There’s a lot of reasons why a home can have Wi-Fi dead zones. But, no matter the reason, the Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater can help solve common issues related to dropped Wi-Fi signals. Get the Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater for just $26.99.

Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater - $26.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.