Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get rid of Wi-Fi dead zones with the Super Boost repeater, just $27

PCWorld |

sale 168998 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The Wi-Fi signal emitted by a router will only travel so far. After that, the signal drops off significantly, leaving some homes with dead spots. Want to extend your Wi-Fi’s range and get rid of dead spots? Then try the Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater, on sale right now at 61% off the MSRP.

Wi-Fi dead spots can be really expensive ― especially if you fail to notice that your phone has dropped its connection. That’s what makes the Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater a great product. You just place it in your home close to where a dead spot is located and voila! It picks up the weak signal and amplifies it, effectively extending the range of your Wi-Fi. No, it won’t emit a signal that’s stronger than your router’s, but it’ll help you extend your Wi-Fi’s coverage by quite a bit.

There’s a lot of reasons why a home can have Wi-Fi dead zones. But, no matter the reason, the Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater can help solve common issues related to dropped Wi-Fi signals. Get the Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater for just $26.99.

 
Super Boost Wi-Fi Repeater - $26.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes