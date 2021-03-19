Save Money With Literally One Click When You Shop Online

Certainly no one wants to pay more than they have to for a product. Some people cut coupons and spend an entire day hopping from market to market in order to score the best deals on everything they need. Other folks build a wish-list and wait for Black Friday to get record-breaking prices. But all of that time and effort to get good deals ends up counteracting the money you’re trying to save. After all, isn’t there an opportunity cost for your time? Capital One Shopping aims to solve that problem for you, one effortless click at a time.

Capital One Shopping is an online shopping tool that’s here to help every single shopper. It takes the time and guesswork out of price comparison by identifying the best available deal in a matter of clicks. Here’s how it works: imagine you’re ready to buy an espresso machine. You’re done feeling basic waiting in line for your PSL at Starbucks and want to indulge in the privacy of your own home, in peace. The typical process would require an online search for the espresso machine you want, some perusing of reviews across multiple brands, followed by an investigation across three or more retailer websites for the best deal (then you can only pray it’s actually in stock). That's exhausting. Capital One Shopping handles the price comparison heavy lifting for you. The tool will instantly search the internet for a better price while you shop on Amazon, Target and more so you have an opportunity to pay the lowest possible price it can find.

You might still want an even better deal than what’s currently out there and hey, that’s respectable. Capital One Shopping will keep track of what you’re shopping for to deliver killer prices to you when they drop, so you won’t miss a surprise sale. You’ll also have the chance to save with automated coupon codes that are applied to your cart instantly across thousands of retailers.

The heavy lifting Capital One Shopping takes care of with price comparisons includes shipping details, too. You’ll know whether the other seller has a better, more affordable shipping option for your purchase. The possibilities with Capital One Shopping are endless, and there’s a lot to tout about as a result. But the takeaway is simple; a better deal can be just one click away with Capital One Shopping. Add it to your browser today because aligned with their focus on killer deals, it’s free.