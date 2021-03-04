Deal

Charge everything at once with this Aukey power tower for 25% off

Amazon has the Aukey power strip tower for just $32.24 right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

aukerpowerstriptower
Aukey

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you loved the old “trash can” Mac Pro, you’ll love today’s sale. Aukey via Amazon is selling its power strip tower for $32.24, down from $43, after you apply the checkout code HXBV26NI.

This round cylinder features a whopping 12 power outlets and 6 USB charge ports. The USB ports can deliver a maximum of 2.4 amps each and up to six amps total. The green color of the ports indicates that it comes with Aukey’s adaptive charging feature that delivers more or less power depending on your device’s needs.

The power strip doubles a surge protector up to 1,500 joules, and it comes with a five-foot extension cord for drawing power from the wall.

One glance at the Aukey Power Strip Tower immediately brings that infamous Mac desktop computer to mind, though this is much smaller. Whether or not you loved the circular look for a computer, it’s perfect as a charging device. This item can easily and comfortably power a group of laptops around a table at the cafe or home and still have enough room to charge a few phones.

[Today’s deal: Aukey Power Strip Tower for $32.24 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes