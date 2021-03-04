Charge everything at once with this Aukey power tower for 25% off

If you loved the old “trash can” Mac Pro, you’ll love today’s sale. Aukey via Amazon is selling its power strip tower for $32.24, down from $43, after you apply the checkout code HXBV26NI.

This round cylinder features a whopping 12 power outlets and 6 USB charge ports. The USB ports can deliver a maximum of 2.4 amps each and up to six amps total. The green color of the ports indicates that it comes with Aukey’s adaptive charging feature that delivers more or less power depending on your device’s needs.

The power strip doubles a surge protector up to 1,500 joules, and it comes with a five-foot extension cord for drawing power from the wall.

One glance at the Aukey Power Strip Tower immediately brings that infamous Mac desktop computer to mind, though this is much smaller. Whether or not you loved the circular look for a computer, it’s perfect as a charging device. This item can easily and comfortably power a group of laptops around a table at the cafe or home and still have enough room to charge a few phones.

[Today’s deal: Aukey Power Strip Tower for $32.24 at Amazon.]