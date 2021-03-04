Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 170: Radeon RX 6700 XT analysis, Smart Access Memory on Ryzen 3000

AMD levels up its PC gaming hardware.

Radeon RX 6700 XT revealed | The Full Nerd ep. 170   (01:14:32)
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray analyze the newly revealed Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, which targets silky smooth 1440p gaming.

AMD unveiled the $479 Radeon RX 6700 XT just minutes before we recorded this episode, so we break down what you’ll find inside the graphics card, from its ample memory and sky-high clock speeds to its reduced Infinity Cache size. At $479, it’s priced between Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, hinting at what to expect from performance. But will you be able to actually buy it? That’s the question on everyone’s lips. We analyze the current incredibly bleak state of the graphics card market.

After that, we dig into interesting side details from AMD’s event, like Smart Access Memory coming to Ryzen 3000 chips. Yesssssss. Finally, we end things—as usual—by answering a whole lot of your questions live.

