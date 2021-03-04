The Full Nerd ep. 170: Radeon RX 6700 XT analysis, Smart Access Memory on Ryzen 3000

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray analyze the newly revealed Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, which targets silky smooth 1440p gaming.

AMD unveiled the $479 Radeon RX 6700 XT just minutes before we recorded this episode, so we break down what you’ll find inside the graphics card, from its ample memory and sky-high clock speeds to its reduced Infinity Cache size. At $479, it’s priced between Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, hinting at what to expect from performance. But will you be able to actually buy it? That’s the question on everyone’s lips. We analyze the current incredibly bleak state of the graphics card market.

After that, we dig into interesting side details from AMD’s event, like Smart Access Memory coming to Ryzen 3000 chips. Yesssssss. Finally, we end things—as usual—by answering a whole lot of your questions live.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 170 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!), and it’s a bit longer than the video above since it includes our real-time reactions to AMD’s Radeon livestream. Alternatively, you can listen to it on Spotify if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!