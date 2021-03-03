PCWorld's March Digital Magazine: Samsung's Galaxy S21 vs. Apple's iPhone 12

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the March issue

This month it's the Galaxy S21 vs. the iPhone 12. Which premium phone should you buy? We have the facts about the Apple M1’s speed, plus how it compares to the Ryzen 5000. Plus, 5 easy things you can do to supercharge your digital security.

Other highlights include:

News : GeForce RTX 3060 laptops hit the street, but you'll need to wait for affordable ones. Plus, the latest Windows 10X leaks



: GeForce RTX 3060 laptops hit the street, but you'll need to wait for affordable ones. Plus, the latest Windows 10X leaks Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 mobile review: The fastest laptop GPU just arrived

The fastest laptop GPU just arrived Porsche Design Acer Book RS review: This stylish, blazingly fast laptop lives up to its name

This stylish, blazingly fast laptop lives up to its name Tested: How fast is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ versus the Surface Pro 7?

How fast is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ versus the Surface Pro 7? Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD review: The speed you need, at sane prices

The speed you need, at sane prices Here's How: How to tell if your password has been stolen. Plus, 6 ways to stop using your Android phone before bedtime

Video highlights

Watch: If you’ve been eyeing one of the big-name high-performance portable SSDs but don’t want to pay the high prices—just build your own. We show you how.

