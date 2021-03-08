Level up your PC peripherals during this one-day Razer blowout sale

Razer is one of the most popular brands for gaming gear, and today—only today—Amazon is throwing a blowout sale on Razer gaming accessoriesRemove non-product link (and one laptop). The sale has everything from mice and mouse pads to keyboards, microphones, and more. The deal ends just before midnight on Monday, Pacific time.

We sifted through all the discounts to identify our top picks from the sale.

First up we have the Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse for $50. That’s just $1 higher than the all-time low, and $20 off the usual price. This modern version of the legendary Death Adder is a step up from the original with a more sensitive 20,000 DPI optical sensor (up from 16,000), eight programmable buttons, and rubberized side grips.

If you want a better typing experience or a faster response time in your games, the Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard is just $150. That’s only $10 higher than it’s all-time low price and much better than the usual $200. We reviewed this keyboard, giving it a strong four out five stars. It’s not a mechanical keyboard, but we thought the hybrid optical switches were very speed and “clean feeling.” It also has an RGB-enabled wrist rest.

Finally, for people who don’t just want to game but also want to entertain others with witty commentary on Twitch, we have the Razer Seiren X USB streaming microphone for $56. That’s only $1 over the all-time low and an excellent price for a mic with a built-in shock mount and background noise reduction.

There’s a lot more to this sale including headsets and game controllers. Be sure to check out the full sale to see your options, but do it quickly! Again, these deals will disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deal: One-day Razer gaming accessories sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]