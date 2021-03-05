Deal

Newegg's PC game blowout sale includes GTA, Fallout, Red Dead, more

Newegg has a PC gaming sale with deals on titles like GTA V, Fallout 4, Hitman 2, and more.

Hitman 2
IDG / Hayden Dingman

There’s nothing like a good deal with instant satisfaction to kick off the weekend. Newegg is blowing out PC games and DLC redeemable on Steam or as direct downloads, depending on the title. There are a huge number of games and downloadable add-ons going for cheap in this sale, but here are three of our favorites.

First up is Hitman 2 for $14.39, or you can get the gold edition for $23.49. This excellent stealth video game series is a wonderful combination of PC gaming and puzzle solving that you can spend hours playing to find different solutions. In our review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ choice award.

Next up we have Red Dead Redemption 2 for $40. It launched as an instant classic. We didn’t formally review this game, which launched on consoles a year before PC, but in our first impressions article we called it “drop-dead gorgeous.” It was also a game of the year pick for many websites, and we gave it an honorable mention in our 2019 roundup of the best PC games.

Another good choice is Fallout 4 for $10.79. We reviewed this game way back in 2015 giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Despite that lower rating, our critic said he “enjoyed the hell out of” it, and for less than $11 you will too. It also wound op on our games of the year list, after user mods greatly improved Fallout 4’s quality.

Beyond those three games there are tons of other choices. GTA V with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle is $13.49. Kids will love the ridiculous Human: Fall Flat and you’ll enjoy paying just $4.79 for it.

There are eight pages of games and DLC, so have a look and you’re likely to find something that suits you, at a price that makes it even more appealing.

[Today’s deal: Newegg PC gaming sale.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
