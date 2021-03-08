These Aukey true wireless earbuds are just $20, a massive 60% off

With the weather slowly warming up, thoughts are turning to summer. Get ready for those summertime runs today with this sale on a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. Aukey’s true wireless sport earbuds are just $20 with the checkout code LY6YGPIV. That’s $30 off the usual cost and a flat-out spectacular price for a pair of wireless earbuds.

These earbuds pump out music for up to 7 hours, according to Aukey. The included charging case adds another 21 hours before you need a power outlet to keep your earbuds powered up.

Aukey included touch controls for easier control when you’re on the run. They also have three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of ear wings to find the right fit for you.

Since these are sport earbuds, they are also IPX5 rated for water resistance. That rating means the earbuds can stand up to low pressure jet spray. In practice, they should stand up fine to sweat, splashes, and moderate rain.

We haven’t reviewed these earbuds, but they are well reviewed on Amazon, averaging 4.5 out of five stars across nearly 1,200 user ratings.

[Today’s deal: Aukey EP-T10 true wireless earbuds for $20 with checkout code LY6YGPIV on Amazon.]