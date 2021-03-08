News

Whoa, you can actually buy AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs again

After weeks of shortages and marked-up pricing, AMD's hot Zen 3 CPU appears to be available again.

After months of price markups and near-invisible stock, it looks like you can finally buy AMD’s awesome Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X at list price again.

We’ve been watching AMD’s more mainstream CPU models, and they’ve mostly been out of stock, or selling for 50 percent above their list prices.

In the last week or two, though, we’ve found the Ryzen 7 5800X at its MSRP of $449 on Amazon, and the Ryzen 5 5600X selling for $335 on Amazon. That’s a bit above its list price, but Newegg is selling it right at its $300 MSRP. O

That it’s news you can buy AMD’s Ryzen 7 CPU at list price tells you how bad the situation has been.

Both CPUs have been nearly impossible to buy since their introduction last November. The combination of good reviews, low inventory, pent-up demand, and scalping, made them basically non-existent. Shortages have been so bad that some PC vendors have resorted to selling older Ryzen 3000-based models as an alternative.

Why we’re now seeing an influx of Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 5000-series chips isn’t clear. PCWorld reached out to AMD but has not received a response yet. These listings have been stable for a week, so it might be the first sign of what AMD’s Lisa Su promised when she said the company had shipped “a lot more” to retailers.

Unfortunately, the higher-end Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X continue to be scarce. Because they are more expensive chips, it’s possible that AMD underestimated the huge demand. Both also take double the resources to build. The 6-core Ryzen 7 5600X and the 8-core Ryzen 7 5800X are built using a single 8-core compute die, while the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X and the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X both use two compute dies. Besides using more dies, both Ryzen 9’s are also screened to hit the highest frequencies.

