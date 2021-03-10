Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 171: Intel 11th-gen Rocket Lake pre-review, how to find new hardware

Someone's already reviewed the 11th gen Core i7, and how to buy hard to get hardware

The Full Nerd
Intel Core i7-11700K pre-review, how to find PC parts right now, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 171   (01:21:22)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about an early pre-embargo review of the 11th-gen Core i7-11700K and go over methods to get hard to find hardware.

In the first segment of the Full Nerd, the crew discusses a review of Intel's officially unreleased 11th-gen Core i7 chip weeks before it's launch—and even its formal announcement. Should you be disappointed? We provide some crucial context.

Moving on, Alaina gives us insight on just how she scores those hard to get CPUs, GPUs, and other PC components that are driving everyone nuts right now.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 171 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!). Alternatively, you can listen to it on Spotify if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959  

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes