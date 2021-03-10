The Full Nerd ep. 171: Intel 11th-gen Rocket Lake pre-review, how to find new hardware

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about an early pre-embargo review of the 11th-gen Core i7-11700K and go over methods to get hard to find hardware.

In the first segment of the Full Nerd, the crew discusses a review of Intel's officially unreleased 11th-gen Core i7 chip weeks before it's launch—and even its formal announcement. Should you be disappointed? We provide some crucial context.

Moving on, Alaina gives us insight on just how she scores those hard to get CPUs, GPUs, and other PC components that are driving everyone nuts right now.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 171 on YouTube

