Today only, this $200 programmable smart robot for kids is just $96

Amazon is offering the Ruko programmable smart robot for $96.71, but only for today.

We just found a deal that'll make for a fascinating weekend for the kids. Amazon is selling the Ruko programmable smart robot for $96.71, way below its $200 MSRP. The current sale price is $104, but you get another 7 percent off by clicking the coupon underneath the price on the product page.

Don't dally if you're interested though! This deal ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening Pacific time.

The Ruko Smart Robot is an interactive robot with RC, app, and voice controls. There are a variety of control methods so that the robot can respond to children as young as four. The programmable part is more advanced and comes from the robot's smartphone app or remote control, where you can combine multiple actions and watch the robot carry them out.

This talking robot can also work as a Bluetooth speaker, and you can use voice control to ask it to play built-in songs and watch it dance to them. The face also has LEDs to create a more responsive looking robot.

This looks like an excellent little tech toy for under $100, and if you get two-day shipping you should have it in time for the weekend.

[Today's deal: Ruko programmable smart robot for kids for $96.71 on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
