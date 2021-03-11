Windows 10's latest update appears to cause BSODs when printing

If your PC is suffering from a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) while trying to print, a recent Windows Update from Microsoft may be to blame.

According to reports from Windows Latest and other sites, all referencing a Reddit thread, users began experiencing BSODs soon after they installed Windows Update KB5000802, which was installed on March 9.

While the Reddit thread specifically mentions BSODs occurring in conjunction with Kyocera printers, Windows Latest reported that it had heard of similar results with printing activities from many different makes and models, including Ricoh. When the BSOD occurs, users may receive the error message “APC_INDEX_MISMATCH for win32kfull.sys”.

PCWorld reached out to Microsoft but did not receive comment by press time. After this story published, however, Microsoft confirmed the issue. “We are working to resolve an issue impacting a subset of customers using certain printers," a company representative said via email.

Rolling back the patch seems to solve the issue. Some users on the Reddit thread reported that they were able to uninstall the Windows 10 patch, but others were not.

Unfortunately, because the update in question was a security update, rolling back the patch may expose users to a security issue. If necessary, however, users can uninstall the patch by following these steps:

Open the Windows Settings menu, then go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Click View Update History. Click Uninstall updates link, then look for the update in question. Once you’ve found it, click Uninstall.

This story was updated at 5:11PM with a statement from Microsoft.