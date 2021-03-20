Keep your phone clean with this UV-C sanitizer, just $43 for a limited time

The average cell phone harbors thousands of germs. In fact, studies suggest our handheld devices could be even dirtier than a toilet seat. If that’s true, then keeping them clean should be of utmost importance ― especially in the middle of a pandemic ― so we’re offering the UV-C Phone Sanitizer at 66 percent off the regular price.

The UV-C Phone Sanitizer uses ultraviolet light to kill 99 percent of germs and bacteria taking up residence on your phone. And quickly too, in as little as three minutes. You just put your phone inside the device, switch it on, and wait for it to do its thing. Then you can use it on other things too like earphones, toothbrushes, watches, keys, and more so you can keep everything clean as a whistle. Plus it works as an aromatherapy device, rendering the air around it smelling fresh and clean.

Chances are good your phone isn't as clean as you might think. But you can't exactly wash it with soap and water, which is why this offer is so timely. Get the UV-C Phone Sanitizer today for just $42.99, a savings of $86 off the MSRP.

Prices subject to change.