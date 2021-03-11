Deal

These SK Hynix Gold P31 NVMe SSDs have never been cheaper

Today only, Amazon is selling the 1TB and 500GB versions of the Gold P31 NVME SSDs for just $108 and $60, respectively.

If you've yet to join the NVMe SSD storage revolution, today is your lucky day. Amazon has a one-day sale on the SK Hynix Gold P31 with the 1TB version at $108 and the 500GB at $60. These are both all-time low prices that expire just before midnight on Thursday evening.

Our reviewer gave this SSD four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The SK Hynix Gold P31 offers top-tier performance for a surprisingly affordable price. This one comes highly recommended,” we said.

SK Hynix claims a 3,500 megabytes per second read time and a 3,200 MB/s write speed. Those claims held up during our testing, meaning you can count on blazing fast speeds when using these drives.

The Gold P31 is our pick as the best NVMe SSD you can buy in 2021. It's rocking 128-bit TLC NAND, and it comes with a five-year warranty and a 1.5 million-hour mean time before failure (MTBF).

SK Hynix may not be as well known as Samsung or Crucial, but it’s one of the world’s largest semiconductor makers. Even if you don’t know the name, there’s a good chance that some of your computer components are built with SK Hynix silicon.

