This 10,000 mAh Aukey portable wireless charging stand is down to $27

As we're slowly getting back to traveling following a year of remote working, it's time to start thinking of portable power banks again. And speaking of which, we've got a great deal for you: Amazon is selling the Aukey 10,000mAh portable wireless charger with foldable stand for $27Remove non-product link, down from $40 and the best price we've ever seen. To get the deal you have to clip the $5 off coupon underneath the product page and use the code FJO8VLJH at checkout.

This wireless charging stand is Qi-compatible and can deliver up to 10W depending on the compatibility and requirements of the connected device. The charger also has standard USB 3.0and USB-C ports that support Qualcomm's QuickCharge 3.0 feature. Aukey says you can charge an iPhone 12 Pro up to 50 or 60 percent capacity in about 30 minutes with this charger.

Aukey says this portable battery has enough power to fully charge an iPhone 11 Pro about two and a half times or a Galaxy Note 10+ nearly twice. It has LED indicators to show how much charge is left, and it comes with a USB-A to C cable for charging the power bank itself.

This charger's coolest feature is the foldable stand lets you rest the charger and your phone in landscape mode while charging, making it a great way to watch a movie without losing precious battery life.

