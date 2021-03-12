Deal

$300 off: Get Samsung's swanky, Qi-enabled Galaxy Book Ion for $799

The 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Book Ion is on sale for $800 at Amazon.

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal on a luxurious laptop, today is your day. Amazon is selling the 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Book Ion for $799. This clamshell laptop features a vibrant QLED 1080p display, and integrated Qi charging means its touchpad can even wirelessly power up your phone. The Galaxy Book Ion retails for $1,200 and usually sells for over $1,000 even on sale.

The 13.3-inch display features Samsung’s quantum dot technology, which offers an incredibly colorful picture even in direct sunlight. The display supports sRGB fidelity up to 99.9 percent and should be quite impressive even at this relatively small size.

As for the Qi charging, that’s thanks to the Wireless Powershare feature that turns the trackpad into a wireless charger. If you have a Qi-compatible phone you can keep it charged up without the need to carry any extra gear with you.

Under the hood, this Wi-Fi 6-enabled laptop features a 1.8GHz, quad-core “Comet Lake” Core i7-10510U with a boost clock up to 4.9GHz. It comes with 8GB of memory, and storage is handled by a 512GB SSD. Samsung also promises up to 22 hours of battery life.

This is a very impressively spec’d laptop with some intriguing extras that are sure to please. At just $799, this laptop is well worth a look.

[Today’s deal: Galaxy Book Ion for $799 on Amazon.]

