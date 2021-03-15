Rock these killer Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones for $140 off

If you like noise-canceling headphones and the color red, then Best Buy has just the deal for you. The big box retailer is selling a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro headphones in matte red for $160Remove non-product link. That’s significantly below the $300 MSRP for a fantastic set of cans, and about $27 cheaper than you can find this headset elsewhere. There are also light and dark blue options available for $170.

These headphones feature the H1 headphone chip also found in Apple’s AirPods. This silicon does the heavy lifting to activate Siri hands-free with the iPhone, but it also adds extra talk time on to the battery life, and switching between Apple devices is much smoother thanks to the H1. When the Beats Solo Pro is paired with non-Apple hardware, they're just regular ol’ Bluetooth headphones without the benefits of the H1 chip.

The Solo Pro headphones also feature active noise canceling, on-ear controls, and automatically turn on and off when you fold and unfold the headphones. We reviewed the Beats Solo Pro in 2019, calling them the “the on-ear wireless headphones to beat—for iPhone users.”

[Today’s deal: Beats Solo Pro Matte Red for $160 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]