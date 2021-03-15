Deal

Rock these killer Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones for $140 off

Best Buy has the matte red Beats Solo Pro headphones with active noise canceling for $140 off the MSRP.

Contributor, PCWorld |

beatssolopro
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you like noise-canceling headphones and the color red, then Best Buy has just the deal for you. The big box retailer is selling a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro headphones in matte red for $160. That’s significantly below the $300 MSRP for a fantastic set of cans, and about $27 cheaper than you can find this headset elsewhere. There are also light and dark blue options available for $170.

These headphones feature the H1 headphone chip also found in Apple’s AirPods. This silicon does the heavy lifting to activate Siri hands-free with the iPhone, but it also adds extra talk time on to the battery life, and switching between Apple devices is much smoother thanks to the H1. When the Beats Solo Pro is paired with non-Apple hardware, they're just regular ol’ Bluetooth headphones without the benefits of the H1 chip.

The Solo Pro headphones also feature  active noise canceling, on-ear controls, and automatically turn on and off when you fold and unfold the headphones. We reviewed the Beats Solo Pro in 2019, calling them the “the on-ear wireless headphones to beat—for iPhone users.”

[Today’s deal: Beats Solo Pro Matte Red for $160 at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes