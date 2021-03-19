Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save $75 off the cost of this far-infrared heated sauna blanket right now

The benefits of infrared saunas are well established. But did you know you can achieve the same detoxifying results at home without having to invest in an expensive box sauna? It’s true. All you need is the MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket, which is temporarily offered with savings of $75 off the MSRP.

The MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket is a convenient and cost-effective way to achieve the health benefits of a full sauna from the comfort of home. It’s constructed using toxin-free fabrics, so it’s safe for use with all skin types, and it uses far-infrared heat to give you the same relaxing results that you’d expect from a regular sauna. The only difference is that, instead of sitting inside a sauna box, you lie down with the MiHIGH completing surrounding your body.

The MiHIGH is ingenious. In fact, it’s getting quite a bit of notice from some big publications like GQ, The Times, and Body + Soul Magazine who all love what it does. It’s perhaps the least expensive way to enjoy the benefits of a sauna from within your own home. And especially right now since you can get the MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket for just $424.99, which represents a savings of 14 percent off the regular price.

 
