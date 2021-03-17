Ask AMD's GPU chief about the Radeon RX 6700 XT on The Full Nerd today

Reviews lifted for AMD’s new Radeon RX 6700 XT today ahead of the graphics card’s release tomorrow. Our comprehensive Radeon RX 6700 XT evaluation tells you everything you need to know about the GPU, including performance results with Smart Access Memory and real-time ray tracing active, but if you want to dive even deeper be sure to tune in later today when we interview Radeon chief Scott Herkelman live on our Full Nerd podcast.

Scott’s no stranger to the show, and he returns this afternoon to answer our (and your) questions about AMD’s latest RDNA 2 GPU. Do you want to learn more about how the Radeon RX 6700 XT manages to hit its ludicrous 2.4GHz clock speeds? What the company’s radical new Infinity Cache means for performance? What AMD is doing in response to miners gobbling up graphics cards left and right? Tune in and find out.

Head over to PCWorld’s YouTube channel (subscribe while you’re there!) to watch the interview live at 3 p.m. Eastern / noon Pacific. If you’re lucky, your question might even be answered directly by Radeon’s head honcho. See you soon!