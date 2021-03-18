The Full Nerd special episode: Radeon RX 6700 XT deep-dive with AMD's GPU chief

Our comprehensive Radeon RX 6700 XT evaluation tells you everything you need to know about AMD’s just-launched graphics card, including performance results with Smart Access Memory and real-time ray tracing active. But if you want to dive even deeper, don’t miss PCWorld’s exclusive interview with Radeon chief Scott Herkelman below.

Scott’s no stranger to the show, and he returned to answer well over an hour’s worth of questions about AMD’s latest RDNA 2 GPU from both us and the live audience. During the course of the interview he provided fresh insight into AMD’s forthcoming FidelityFX Super Resolution feature and other topics, like:

What AMD is doing to get more GPUs in the hands of gamers

The importance of Infinity Cache for gamers (and why miners hate it)

How the Radeon RX 6700 XT hit its ludicrous 2.4GHz speeds

Why the Radeon RX 6700 XT costs $480

AMD’s mindset around ray tracing

An update on FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD’s DLSS rival, and why it might not necessary need machine learning to work

The benefits of AMD separating its RDNA and CDNA GPU families

Why miners should go buy GeForce first

Whether he can play Oasis’s Wonderwall on that guitar

...and more!

Witness it all in the video embedded below:

If you don't want to miss cool interviews or future episodes of The Full Nerd live, be sure to follow PCWorld's YouTube channel. You can also subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We're also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

