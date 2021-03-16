Don't miss this 24-hour sale on HyperX gaming peripherals

If you need to upgrade the computer gear you actually touch all day long, Amazon has you covered—but only until midnight. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale on HyperX gearRemove non-product link, including headsets, mice, and keyboards. The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

We sifted through the discounts to identify our favorite deals from the sale.

First up we have the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard for $100. That’s $30 off the most recent price, and only $8 higher than the all-time low. This keyboard features HyperX’s own Red switches with a short travel and actuation distance. It also comes with RGB lighting, media controls, and customizable macros. This looks like a solid keyboard for less than $100, though it doesn’t have the famous Cherry MX switches.

Next, we’ve got the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset for $120, down from the usual $160. We reviewed this headset and gave it four out of five stars. It “looks good, sounds great, and feels excellent,” we said.

Finally, we like the looks of the HyperX Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse for $40, down from $60 and the all-time low. This mouse features RGB lighting, 11 programmable buttons, and a nice looking overall shape that should be quite comfortable.

There’s a lot more to choose from in today’s sale including more headsets and mice, as well as an RGB mousepad. Act fast if you’re interested though; like Cinderella’s spell, these deals disappear at midnight.

