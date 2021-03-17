Save 30% on TurboTax Deluxe and get a free $10 Amazon gift card

As it stands right now, the IRS will be expecting your 2020 tax return on April 15. If you want to get a jump on things, Amazon has just the deal for you—but only for today. The online retailer is selling TurboTax Deluxe 2020 for Windows and Mac for $50, down from $70.

In addition, you get a $10 Amazon gift card for free, making the effective price $40. The deal ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening, Pacific time.

TurboTax Deluxe 2020 software helps you figure out your yearly taxes with a lot of hand holding. It covers federal taxes and includes one download of a TurboTax product for your particular state. You get free product support via phone, and the software is designed to help you maximize your return with more than 350 potential deductions and credits.

The software can also help you get an accurate deduction for mortgage interest and property taxes. Plus, the software has an audit risk meter that shows your risk level of having an appointment with the IRS based on the information you supply.

In addition to TurboTax, you get a free one-year trial of Quicken Starter Edition 2021 that helps you manage your day-to-day finances. This version of Quicken retails for $36 per year.

[Today's deal: TurboTax Deluxe 2020 and $10 Amazon gift card for $50 at Amazon.]