Immerse yourself in this 34-inch ultrawide Samsung monitor for $280

High-resolution ultrawide monitors provide an experience like no other, and today you can start immersing yourself without making your wallet cry. Costco is selling a 34-inch Samsung ultrawide monitor for $280Remove non-product link. That’s about $70 cheaper than elsewhere right now, and the price doesn’t appear to be restricted to Costco members only. The sale price expires on Sunday.

Samsung’s terribly named LS34J552WQNXZA monitor uses a 3440 x 1440-resolution VA panel rocking a 75Hz refresh rate and a 4 millisecond response time. That’s not a face-melting refresh rate compared to some other gaming displays, but it’s higher than the average 60Hz speeds found in most mainstream displays.

Plus, this monitor is rocking AMD’s FreeSync. With FreeSync, the monitor can sync refresh rates with a supporting graphics card, providing buttery-smooth visuals with little to no stutter and screen tearing.

To get the most out of this monitor, gamers will need a graphics card capable of handling 1440p resolutions or higher. But with the right GPU the visuals should be stunning thanks to massive size of this screen. Check out our AMD Radeon RX 6900XT ultrawide benchmarks piece, which compares its performance to other cards at 3440 x 1440 resolution.

