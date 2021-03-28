Jamf is the only Apple Enterprise Management tool your business needs

The way we work has been changing for some time now. As technology has become more powerful and more mobile, work has gone with it, and that shift has been accelerated significantly in recent months. The ability to work from home on a personal device went from being a convenience to an absolute necessity. With so many workers using Apple devices at home, Apple Enterprise Management has gone from afterthought to forethought.

According to a recent survey from Pew Research Center, as many as seven in 10 Americans who say their job can largely be done from home rather than the office have been working remotely. Another survey conducted by Gartner found that 74 percent of organizations are considering shifting to remote work permanently for at least some of their workforce. That means the hybrid workforce — made up of all kinds of different user devices — isn't going anywhere either.

As the workplace diversifies across devices, the challenge to manage all of this will grow. That makes it tempting to embrace enterprise device management tools that subscribe to the idea of "unified endpoint management," or UEM. If you aren't familiar, UEM is the idea that all devices within the enterprise should be managed by a single management tool.

The fact of the matter is this approach doesn't work for everyone. In fact, it doesn't work for most businesses, especially those that have employees working remotely and on different devices. While UEM sounds like an ideal solution, just ask yourself: what truly works universally across Apple, Microsoft, and Google devices?

The answer is nothing, because these operating systems are all unique, encompassing their own ecosystem of apps and tools. Trying to force a one-size-fits-all solution across different OS devices will end in exactly the way you'd expect: with an uneven result that inevitably does not work for everyone.

Jamf recognizes that there is no single management tool that can successfully support every device that is needed to operate a business. That's why it focuses on Apple devices and does everything in its power to integrate those phones and computers into the enterprise as seamlessly as possible. No clunky apps or services that weren't made with Apple's operating systems device in mind. With Jamf, the average user can pick up their Apple device and get work done without missing a beat.

The approach is based on ecosystem rather than device type or a single UEM-style tool. Apple devices all work together, so why not keep them together? By focusing on the ecosystem, Jamf is able to master Apple Enterprise Management, taking advantage of the built-in symbiosis so many users are already familiar with. Apple phones communicate with Apple computers and accessories in a way that feels smooth and intuitive. The old adage is that Apple devices "just work." And now, they can "just work" as part of your enterprise.

Jamf is able to provide automated device enrollment, volume purchasing of apps and other services, a mobile device management (MDM) solution, and consistent management across the entire Apple ecosystem, whether working on an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or even Apple TV.

Embracing the ecosystem approach to enterprise management has plenty of benefits. Deployment is made easy, with a zero-touch method that doesn't require you to have physical access to bring a new device into the business. Management can be done remotely, making updates and control simple for whoever is handling those tasks. An identity-based plan gives your end-users more access to and control of their devices, with helpful onboarding and training to help them get the most out of the experience. Plus, protection is made easy. Apple-specific security solutions help to identify and thwart the unique threats that can target these devices.

Most companies are looking to grow, even as the workplace shifts to a remote environment. In fact, its already become easier to hire without ever needing to meet in person. Whether you're operating a small business or have the aspirations to grow into a multinational corporation, Jamf is equipped to handle all of the Apple devices in your enterprise. That's why more than 40,000 companies currently trust Jamf. This includes 24 of the top 25 most valuable brands in the world, as ranked by Forbes, and eight of the 10 biggest Fortune 500 companies. If Jamf is good enough to secure their enterprise, it will absolutely get the job done for your business, too.

Worried about cost? Don't be. Jamf is affordable for businesses of any size. You can set up Apple Enterprise Management for just $12 per user each month. That price includes easy onboarding of Apple devices, a full dashboard to manage them across the enterprise, and powerful tools for security and threat detection.

There is no better solution out there to onboard, manage, and scale a team working with Apple devices. Take advantage of Jamf's ecosystem-based strategy and secure the one and only Apple Enterprise Management tool that your business needs.

Prices subject to change.