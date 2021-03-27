Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Gain a pro-level understanding of MS Excel right now for just $34

PCWorld |

sale 188419 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

There’s likely no piece of software used in business more than Microsoft Excel. If you need an introduction to it ― but would rather not pay a small fortune on college classes ― then The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is a great alternative.

This economically priced package offers an introduction to MS Excel that’s accessible to people of all skill levels, from complete beginners to those with even intermediate training. It features ten courses, all of which are delivered via the web, that introduce students to the fundamentals of spreadsheets and shows them how to use Excel. They’ll start with the basics, then move into more advanced topics in the use of formulae and functions to analyze data in a multitude of ways.

Everyone should have at least a working knowledge of Excel. If that’s not you, then The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is a great opportunity. And especially right now since you can enroll for just $33.99.

 
The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle - $33.99

See Deal


Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes