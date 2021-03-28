This pro SEO training bundle is on sale for $29 this week

A website is no good if the intended audience can’t find it. That’s why it’s so important to know all about search engine optimization. Not sure exactly what that is or how to apply the many rules? Then the Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle, temporarily offered at over 90 percent off the regular price, is exactly what you need.

The Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle includes ten courses, originally valued at $2,000, that introduce students to the fundamentals of search engine optimization. They’ll learn how to apply best practices ― such as keywords, backlinks, and other strategies ― that can vastly improve their website’s Google ranking, so it’s more easily found by potential customers. And they’ll be taught web marketing strategies too, so this bundle is a great resource for entrepreneurs that want to better position themselves for success.

The courses included with this bundle are all facilitated by Alex Genadinik, a renowned coach on business, entrepreneurship, SEO, and marketing who’s also a three-time best-selling Amazon author. If you wanted to learn SEO from one of the best, then you’re unlikely to find a better opportunity. And especially right now since the bundle is so affordably priced at just $29.

