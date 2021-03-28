Wix: The Complete Solution for a Professional Online Presence

Having a professional online presence, with the right design and content to stand out online, has never been more important. You need to be able to grab your visitors’ attention immediately so that you can lead them towards your desired action, whether to subscribe to your updates, purchase your services or complete a contact form. And you need an intuitive, user-friendly platform to help you create it. That’s why so many people — small and medium sized business owners, hobbyists, bloggers, podcasters, pro photographers, and more — turn to Wix.

With over 200 million users worldwide, Wix has cemented itself as the go-to solution for anyone that wants a customizable, professional and responsive website. It boasts a highly accessible and intuitive platform, designed so that anyone can put together a site that meets their needs.

Wix offers different options to create and manage your website. The most straightforward is to use the revolutionary ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) technology. Just answer a few questions and you’ll get a fully functioning website that’s tailored to your needs—all you have to do is match it to your brand and personalize the text.

However, the majority of users choose the highly intuitive Wix Editor, which lets you choose from over 500 designer-made templates and customize them to fit your preferences.

Whether you use the Editor or ADI, your site automatically comes with secure, reliable hosting. You can add the features you want, from a blog to an online store, a portfolio page to bookings for services. And to bring in visitors, you’ll find a built-in marketing suite and advanced SEO tools to help optimize your site for search.

Although you don’t need any code to use Wix, advanced users can expand their site’s functionality with Velo, the accelerated development platform, and instantly create dynamic pages using the integrated database.

With Wix, you get more than a website. You get a powerful platform to help you create a professional online presence, and the tools to share it with the world. There’s a reason so many millions of people are already using Wix. If you’re looking to make a name for yourself online, join them. Create your own professional website, today.