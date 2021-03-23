Deal

Cut the (power) cord in this 24-hour Anker wireless charger sale

Amazon has a one-day deal on Anker wireless charging gear.

ankercharger
Anker

If you're getting sick of crucial charging cables cluttering up your bag, don't miss Amazon's one-day sale on Anker charging gear. The deals end just before midnight on Tuesday, Pacific time.

Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up is a 15 watt Qi-certified wireless charger with a USB Type-C connection for $20, down from $30. This works with any Qi-compatible device, and it supports fast charge modes for a variety of phones including the iPhone, as well as handsets from Google, LG, and Samsung.

Next up, we like the Anker Wireless Charge 2-in-1 PowerWave Plus for $29.89, well below the usual $49.89. This wireless charger is Qi-certified and can charge a phone and an Apple Watch at the same time. It also supports a fast charging mode for Samsung and Apple devices. Better yet, this comes with a 6 foot micro-USB cable for delivering power to the charger itself.

Finally, the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger is on sale for $21.89, down from $34. This charger features not one, not two, but four standard USB ports, and a fifth port supporting Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 for compatible devices devices. Each other USB ports supports Anker’s PowerIQ for faster charging of any device. This charger can pump out a maximum 51.5 watts, but it's not wireless, alas.

[Today’s deal: One-day Anker charging gear sale.]

