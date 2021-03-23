Get a 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $200

Do you need a PC that’s dead simple to set up and does everything you need at a price that won’t send you spiraling into bankruptcy? Right now, Amazon is selling a 14-inch HP Chromebook for $200. That’s about $50 off the usual price and an all-around excellent deal.

This laptop features a 14-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. There’s also a media card reader if you need additional storage, and the laptop includes one year of 100GB of Google One storage for free. If you want a higher-resolution display, a version of this laptop with a 1080p screen is on sale for $260.

In addition to the media card reader, HP’s Chromebook includes dual USB Type-C ports that support USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second. There are also two USB 2.0 ports, and a headphone jack.

HP loaded this laptop with a 2.2GHz AMD dual-core A4-9120 processor and says the Chromebook offers up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of battery life with mixed usage. It also supports the Google Play Store and can run Linux desktop apps for those times only an old school program will do.

Chromebooks are simply wonderful if you don’t need heavy hardware. They offer immense browser-based utility, and getting started with one is as simple as signing in with your Google account. They’re affordable too—especially with today’s deal.

[Today’s deal: HP 14-inch Chromebook with AMD processor for $200.]