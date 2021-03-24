Deal

Rock out with Skullcandy's Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for just $30

Amazon normally sells the Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for around $50.

Contributor, PCWorld

Get some tasty aural treats on the cheap right now. Amazon is selling the Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for $30. That’s only $5 higher than the all-time low price these hit during the holiday shopping season, and much better than the $40 to $50 these usually sell for.

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds offer a five hour battery life, and come with a charging case that can provide another 19 hours. That’s 24 hours of total rock-out time before you have to come back to base to charge everything up.

The earbuds are IP55 rated, meaning they're sweat, water, and dust resistant. They also feature call, track, and volume controls on the earbuds themselves, and include preset EQ modes for music, movies, and podcasts. Each earbud can also be used on its own if you need to keep an ear free or just can’t find the second one.

The deal covers all available colors of the Skullcandy Sesh Evo that Amazon offers, including black, mint green, deep red, grey, and light blue.

If you don’t mind spending a whole lot more for the cream of the true wireless earbuds cop, Best Buy is selling a refurbished pair of Apple’s Air Pods Pro for $160, down from the $250 it costs for a new set.

[Today’s deal: Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for $30 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
