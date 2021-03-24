Deploy Windows 10 Pro images using one consistent process, no matter the CPU

Comparing laptops for your remote workers is critical in this work-from-home era, especially if the laptops you’re considering contain a CPU from a different manufacturer than the ones already in your fleet.

After all, being able to use the same deployment process across all devices—regardless of processor—makes things easier on your IT staff.

This white paper offers a detailed comparison of time and steps on AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U and Intel Core i5-10310U vPro processor-based HP EliteBook 800 G7Series Notebook PCs and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptops.

We used an automated task sequence in Microsoft Configuration Manager (formerly SCCM) to deploy a Microsoft Windows 10 Pro image on four enterprise laptops:

Lenovo® ThinkPad® T14 laptop with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650U processor

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop with an Intel® Core™ i5-10310U vPro® processor

HP EliteBook 835 G7 Notebook PC with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processor

HP EliteBook 830 G7 Notebook PC with an Intel Core i5-10310U vPro processor

When we performed the same six steps on all the devices, each enterprise laptop required a similar amount of hands-on administrator time: between 1 minute and 38 seconds and 1 minute and 49 seconds. The difference in total time required, including system time, was less than 2 minutes across all devices. If you’re considering managing a fleet with both AMD and Intel processor-based PCs, deployment time or adaptations to existing Windows 10 Pro image deployment processes shouldn’t be a concern.

Click here to download the entire white paper comparison.