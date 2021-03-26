Deal

A rare PSU deal: This 80 Plus-rated EVGA 600 watt power supply is $40

GPUs are still rare, but the PSU shortage might be loosening up.

If you plan on upgrading or overclocking your PC, you might need a bigger power supply to handle the extra juice your newly supercharged components require. Power supplies have been in short supply and rarely on sale over the past year, but today, Best Buy is selling an EVGA 600W PSU for $40 on its Ebay store and its own Best Buy site. That’s $25 off the sticker price and Best Buy will ship it to your house for free.

This is a non-modular power supply, meaning all the possible cables it supports are integrated with the unit. You cannot unplug any of them. It’s best if you have a PC case where you can easily stash the excess wires, or one without a transparent side panel.

EVGA’s unit earns a plain 80 Plus rating, sans the usual bronze, silver, gold, platinum, or titanium grade. This is the bare minimum grade for the energy efficiency rating. To get an 80 Plus rating the PSU has to be at least 80 percent efficient when under load.

EVGA says this PSU supports 49 amps on a single 12-volt rail. The PSU also has a three-year warranty and an “ultra quiet fan design.” 

The PSU is pretty basic, and you wouldn’t want to overclock a high-end PC with this, but this power supply should be more than enough for anybody looking to power a typical gaming rig with mainstream parts. EVGA’s PSUs have powered our graphics card benchmarking rig for half a decade now and we’ve never had a single complaint.

[Today’s deal: EVGA 600W 80 Plus power supply for $40 on Ebay and Best Buy.]

